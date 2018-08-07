A Hero in a Time of Need

Before Hurricane Harvey hit his hometown of Houston, Texas, Billy Cable was simply an Aflac policy holder. But that all changed when the storm hit the city on Aug. 26, 2017, flooding the city for four straight days.

Billy and his 15-year-old son, Chase, had been driving around town surveying the damage and helping stranded residents find shelter when he got a call from his friend and Aflac agent, Vicky Beene. Her friend and fellow agent, Lisa Bates, was trapped inside her home, along with her husband and 10-month-old baby.

With a little bit of imagination and a lot courage, Billy and Chase rushed to help, rescuing Lisa and her family from the rising waters and helping them get to safety.

“I know for a fact that Aflac does deliver on what they say, and they make everything very personal,” said Cable. “They’re good people that stand up to what they say, so I should be that same person back to them.”

Watch the video to learn more about Billy’s act of heroism and see how ordinary people can do extraordinary things.