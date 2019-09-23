Meet Lindsay Carrick, child life specialist By playing and joking with young patients, Carrick makes going to the hospital a little less scary.

In her role as a child life specialist at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Lindsay Carrick sees parents forced to deal with the most frightening experience of their lives: watching their child cope with a life-threatening illness.

Every day, Carrick tries to make that experience a little bit easier. She does this by meeting the children on their level: talking to them, being silly with them, letting them “play doctor” – whatever it takes to make them feel better.

For these families, Carrick is a welcome presence, bringing a smile to an otherwise grim day. For Carrick, it’s all in a day’s work.

Learn more about Carrick and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in the video above.