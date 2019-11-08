Matt Loudermilk: How He Embodies ‘The Aflac Way’ Aflac’s vice president and corporate secretary makes sure the company goes above and beyond to create and maintain a culture of purpose.

As an Aflac vice president and corporate secretary, Matt Loudermilk has a responsibility to make sure Aflac’s culture of purpose is protected and preserved. That effort has made him one of Aflac’s 2018 CSR Heroes.

Every day at Aflac, Loudermilk ensures the company is living up to the philosophy its founders, the Amos brothers, established more than half a century ago: If you take care of your employees, they will take care of the company.

“At Aflac, to be a socially responsible company … means doing the right thing,” Loudermilk said. “It means going above and beyond just what’s good for business.”

Learn more about “the Aflac Way” and Loudermilk by watching the video above.

