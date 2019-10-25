Nanette Stark is Helping the Homeless, One Meal at a Time For this CSR Hero, helping those less fortunate is a family affair.

As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, Aflac insurance agent Nanette Stark was instilled at a young age with a drive to help people who are struggling.

In her hometown of Los Angeles the homeless population increased 12% in 2018 alone, according to county officials .

She and her daughter, Jody, started making lunches for the homeless in their kitchen. They delivered 20 bags, but felt like they needed to do more. So Stark took her mission to the office.

Her Aflac colleagues, and her family, stepped up to fulfill Stark’s mission. Find out how many people they helped, and the movement she sparked, in the video above.