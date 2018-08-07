NY Moves Forum Celebrates Women in Positions of Influence

Climbing the corporate ladder and becoming a leader in the workplace isn’t easy. That’s why NY Moves Magazine takes the opportunity each year at the Moves Power Forum to recognize the role individual women leaders play in shaping and leading the next generation.

Aflac was celebrated at the event for its commitment to supporting women in the workplace.

This year’s forum kicked off with an awards luncheon held at the SUNY Global Center in midtown Manhattan, where Aflac president Teresa White was honored with the first-ever Moves Mentor Award.

“We all try and do what we can to better the situation for many people. I like to say that I inspire the reluctant and empower the engaged,” White said as she accepted her award.

Following the luncheon, attendees participated in open floor discussions on how millennials can best influence and improve the current and future role of women — not only in the U.S. but in societies across the globe.

One panel was comprised of Aflac’s chairman and CEO Don Amos and the company’s leading women, including White, Catherine Hernandez-Blades, senior vice president, chief brand and communications officer; June Howard, senior vice president, financial services and chief accounting officer; Jamie Lee, senior vice president; chief service officer and Teresa McTague, managing director; chief investment officer, global investments.

During the open forum, panelists discussed the importance of diversity in the workplace, shared their advice for the next generation of women professionals, and answered questions from the audience.

“I have to tell you, one of the prides of my life is that women have been so successful with us,” said Amos.