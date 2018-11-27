Power of Purpose: How Companies Can Spark Real Social Change Learn how Aflac and other companies are using the power of their brands to speak out on major public policy issues and social missions.

From childhood cancer fundraisers to anti-harassment initiatives, companies are increasingly incorporating corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs into their business models.

But why? In a recent Power of Purpose summit attended by business leaders and social change pioneers, experts lay the groundwork for effective CSR policies and illustrate how these programs benefit the companies that sponsor them. Watch the video above to learn more.