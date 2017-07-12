Putting Smiles on Faces at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

For kids with cancer, life isn’t all fun and games, especially during a hospital stay. But Aflac employees are doing their part to make these stays less scary by adding parties and play to the equation.

Becoming involved in volunteer efforts and fundraising for Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orland, Florida, was a “personal dream of mine,” said Tanya Winchester, Aflac regional sales coordinator, Orlando. Her enthusiasm spread to her team, and soon they embraced the dream, too. Winchester said her colleagues’ joy and enthusiasm helps fuel her passion.

The parties, which let the kids to be kids for a few hours, are positive experiences all around, said — but it’s the children who inspire the volunteers. “The smiles on their faces are often the biggest, even though they’re going through a lot. They’re the ones that bring us the laughter and joy.”

Watch the video to see a hospital party in action — and witness the smiles for yourself.

Winchester and other Aflac employees also participate in Arnie’s March Against Children's Cancer, a fundraising walk held annually during the Arnold Palmer Invitational to help support pediatric cancer research and clinical trials at the hospital.

For 20 years, Aflac has passionately supported the fight against childhood cancer.

Said Winchester, “It is so impressive to me that as an organization Aflac has given over $115 million [for childhood cancer research and treatment], and I believe we can do more.”