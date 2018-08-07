Racing Toward a Brighter Future for Young Girls

Children are impressionable, and in a world bombarded by cyberbullying and images on the internet, young girls need strong, compassionate women as role models.

Angela Vitellaro, special project coordinator at Aflac in Parsippany, New Jersey, has been volunteering with the youth development program Girls on the Run for the past three years — or seven running seasons. She said being a mentor for the youth in her community has been as rewarding for her as it is good for the girls she coaches.

“The ability to help them to overcome those issues is an incredible feeling,” she said. “We want them to value themselves and be strong individuals going out there into the world.”

In addition to physical education and development, every season her team participates in a community impact project, so the girls can work together to make a difference in their local community.

Watch the video to learn more about how Aflac and Girls on the Run are making a difference in children’s lives.