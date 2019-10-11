Tim Wakeman's mission is to inspire at-risk youth An Aflac CSR Hero volunteers to instill a sense of purpose and confidence in children who need it most.





In the toughest neighborhoods of Manchester, New Hampshire, the opioid crisis has hit especially hard. Seeing this, Tim Wakeman hit the streets, making sure the young people in those neighborhoods know they have options in their lives that don’t involve drugs.

After volunteering with at-risk youth for many years through Roca Kidz Club in Manchester, Wakeman launched Capital Kidz Club in Concord, hoping to give children a place filled with optimism and purpose. He does whatever it takes to lift his young participants’ spirits – from giving amateur manicures to playing ball in the backyard.

“They come one day a week, where we have a meal with them at the table,” said Wakeman, an independent sales agent who sells Aflac products. “We do some activities with them, and then we give them a positive message.”

Along with founder Jennifer Hebert, Wakeman works to provide each child with a reason to keep going: a break from the stress and uncertainty of their everyday lives.

Wakeman was one of seven Aflac employees and independent sales agents recognized as a CSR (corporate social responsibility) Hero for his selfless work to improve his community.

Learn more about Wakeman by watching the video above.