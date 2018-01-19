Perhaps you're quite the pastry chef, whipping up elaborate cakes for every celebratory occasion. Or maybe you don't know your way around a piping bag. For anyone who has ever had a sweet concoction not live up to expectations, take heart. You're definitely not alone.



Like this ... hedgehog?

A little kid asked for a cute hedgehog cake for her birthday and that (photo above) is what her mother created. Someone suggested perhaps it's a roadkill demon. Those grinning teeth and spikes really make it. Really make it scary, that is.



A very creepy panda cake. (Photo: jcal4106/Reddit)

Redditor jcal4106 said she made this cake for her significant other. "Was supposed to be a panda," she said.

Hmmm. Those swirly, haunting eyes and creepy mouth? Maybe not. Well, at least it probably tasted it good. Nope, she said. She burned it, too.

This 'lamb' was supposed to be this ugly. (Photo: lotttiiee/imgur)

“Every year for my birthday, my mum finds the dodgyest cake on the Internet and makes it for me,” Charlotte Lawrence of Peterborough, England, posted on Reddit. The most recent cake, pictured above, is likely a lamb.

The ugly cake-making has been a five-year tradition since mom Carol first made her daughter a horrifying cake (on purpose) for her birthday.

“I only made it to make Charlotte laugh,” Carol told Atlas Obscura. “That was the whole reason I made it.”

So close. OK, not close at all. (Photo: Imgur)

Here's another attempt at a lamb (the one on the bottom). Only this person actually tried to make it look like it was supposed to look, like the pretty white one. Maybe an "A" for effort.

Everyone's favorite Avenger. (Photo: Imgur)

You've seen what the Incredible Hulk looks like, right? Maybe this Imgur user should've shown Mom a picture before asking her to make a Hulk cake. Buy at least he's green.

Will the kids still want to play with Legos after Mom's attempt at a Lego-man cake?

Does it count as a cake fail if you do it on purpose?

It's not just mere mortals who have cake catastrophes. Sometimes professional bakers have serious problems, too.

Not quite what they were looking for. (Photo: bluesberry/imgur)

Reddit user blueberry said her mom ordered a graduation cake with a "cap" drawn on. Seems maybe they misunderstood.

Cake Wrecks is devoted to sharing these "unintentionally sad, silly, creepy, inappropriate" sugary creations. "Anyone who has ever smeared frosting on a baked good has made a Wreck at one time or another, so I'm not here to vilify decorators," the creator writes. "Cake Wrecks is just about finding the funny in unexpected, sugar-filled places."

Gravity seems to be an issue here. (Photo: Cake Wrecks)

We know no one is supposed to upstage the bride on her big day, but isn't the wedding cake supposed to at least be pretty and not collapse?

Yippee! (Photo: Cake Wrecks)

We're not exactly sure what this cupcake cake is supposed to be. Perhaps a gingerbread ghost?

Insects shouldn't be that hard. (Photo: Cake Wrecks)

Just a melty-eyed ladybug.