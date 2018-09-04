A recent report about "honey laundering" in Australia is another reminder of the benefit of supporting local farmers.

Testing showed that Australia's biggest honey producer, Capilano, and some of that country's largest supermarkets have been selling fake honey — many of them unknowingly — according to the Sidney Morning Herald. Much of the honey was adulterated, meaning it had been mixed with other substances. That was uncovered by a German lab commissioned by a law firm looking into the reports.

That comes on the heels of revelations in 2011 that showed American grocery store shelves were being flooded with honey that was considered unsafe in other countries, according to Food Safety News. That honey came from Asia and India and was potentially laced with lead, other heavy metals and animal antibiotics. Some of the honey was manufactured from artificial sweeteners and then filtered to remove any trace of contamination.

In the earlier case, the testing relied on a special kind of expert. Vaughn Bryant is one of the nation's premiere palynologists, a person who studies pollen. Bryant tested 60 bottles of honey to understand the pollen counts and where the honey came from.

Honey testing results

76 percent of samples bought at groceries had all the pollen removed, These were stores like TOP Food, Safeway, Giant Eagle, QFC, Kroger, Metro Market, Harris Teeter, A&P, Stop & Shop and King Soopers.

100 percent of the honey sampled from drugstores like Walgreens, Rite-Aid and CVS Pharmacy had no pollen.

77 percent of the honey sampled from big box stores like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target and H-E-B had the pollen filtered out.

100 percent of the honey packaged in the small individual service portions from Smuckers, McDonald's and KFC had the pollen removed.

Bryant found that every one of the samples Food Safety News bought at farmers markets, co-ops and "natural" stores like PCC and Trader Joe's had the full, anticipated, amount of pollen.