5 easy recipes for roasted or baked chicken

It seems inevitable that home cooks are always looking for a better chicken recipe, but sometimes going back to the basics can yield some fabulous results. Baked or roasted chicken is simple to make and can be done with all cuts of a chicken. The main difference between baked and roasted is the oven temperature; roasted usually uses temperatures of 400 degrees F or above.

Here's a variety of baked and roasted chicken recipes for all types of cuts of chicken.

1. Baked Lemon Chicken: Boneless breasts are browned on the stovetop first and then transferred to a baking dish to go in the oven, but if you're frying pan is oven-safe, you could get away with skipping the baking dish (and washing the baking dish). Make extra if you want chicken to use to top salads or use other recipes during the week.

Baked chicken legs can be crispy and juicy if you do them right. (Photo: Jacek Chabraszewski/Shutterstock)

2. Baked Crispy Chicken Legs: This recipe can use drumsticks, thighs or whole legs. The chicken is air dried to help it become more crispy in the oven, but it can be done without the air drying, too. Seven different spices, most likely ones you already have in your spice rack, are tossed with the chicken to give it plenty of flavor.

3. Honey Mustard Chicken: A mixture of honey, dijon, and olive oil is poured over chicken thighs before they're placed in the oven to bake. Follow the directions if you have thighs with bone and skin. For boneless, skinless thighs, decrease the cooking time and use a meat thermometer to check for when they reach 165 degrees F. Cook the thighs past that temperature and you'll risk drying them out.

Roasted chicken always looks impressive but it's so easy to make. (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

4. Perfect Roast Chicken: Making a juicy, flavorful moist whole chicken is easy when you follow Ina Garten's recipe. She has it down to a science, including how many springs of thyme to line the bottom of your roasting pan with. (It's 20, if you're wondering.) Over 1,100 people have given this recipe a 5-star average. Cooking a whole chicken is well worth the time (most of it hands-off). You'll end up with dinner and usually have leftovers for chicken salad for lunches or pot pie for the following night's dinner.

5. Oven Baked Chicken Breast: This recipe is for basic oven baked chicken, with a little secret ingredient added to the seasonings, brown sugar. The sugar caramelizes the top of the chicken breast and adds a little flavor to the olive oil and juices that end up in the bottom of the roasting pan, creating a sauce.

