7 tasty casseroles to try for Lent

During the Lenten season, some Christians choose to abstain from meat for 40 days, or they choose to abstain on certain dates. On Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and all of the Fridays in between, many go meatless eating only vegetables and seafood.

Restaurants often offer special dishes for Lent that fit these dietary restrictions, and deliveries of plain or veggie pizzas increase greatly on Friday nights. Of course, cooking at home is always an option, too, and these savory, delicious casseroles can be very satisfying. No one will miss the meat and you might just put these into rotation other times of year as well.



Eggplants, tomatoes and cheese make for a savory meal. (Photo: Timolina/Shutterstock)

Vegetarian Ricotta & Eggplant: Cheese and more cheese — ricotta and Parmesan — hold together layers of eggplant, all joined by a savory tomato sauce.

An elegant looking casserole to serve for guests during Lent. (Photo: stockcreations/Shutterstock)

White Spinach Lasagna: A thick, cheesy white sauce replaces tomato sauce in this lasagna that's filled with ricotta and spinach.

The vegetarian version of this homey Mexican dish is still gooey and delicious. (Photo: William Berry/Shutterstock)

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole: Soyrizo, (a soy-based version of chorizo that mimics the texture of ground beef) and roasted vegetables, plus plenty of cheese go into this gooey and comforting casserole.

All the flavors of a bowl of French onion soup can also be found in a casserole. (Photo: Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock)

French Onion Soup Casserole: This casserole is like a mini-grilled cheese sandwich on top of a casserole. It's less soupy than classic French onion soup but still has all the flavors, plus some additions like mushrooms.

This dish has a unique combination of smokey tomato flavors in the filling with sweet cinnamon flavors on top. (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

Tunisian Tagine with Cinnamon Bread Topping: And now for something a little different, this casserole is like having cheesy French toast over tomato-y bean soup. Strange sounding if you're not used to this type of cuisine, but delicious.

Appetizer turns into dinner with the addition of pasta. (Photo: Elena Shashkina)

Spinach and Artichoke Pasta Alfredo Casserole: This scrumptious and casserole mimic the flavors of the popular spinach and artichoke dip, but adds orzo pasta — or another pasta of your choosing — to make it a meal.

Upgrade your tuna noodle casserole with some salmon. (Photo: hlphoto/Shutterstock)

Salmon Pasta Bake: Lemon butter salmon is flaked and aded to pasta that's been coated with the pan juices from cooking the salmon. Simple and several steps up from the tuna noodle casseroles many serve at Lent.

You don't have to give up comfort food when you go meat-free for Lent (or any time of year.)