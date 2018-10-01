7 healthy alternatives to those breakfast foods you shouldn't eat

Some of the most common foods we eat for breakfast so we don't start the day on an empty tank aren't the healthiest foods. They can be full of sugar or white flour while having little or no nutrition. There are alternatives to some of those popular breakfast foods like granola bars or bagels that will give you the same satisfaction plus more nutrition that will keep your energy up all morning while leaving you feel fuller. Here are a few healthy breakfast alternatives.

No- or low-sugar yogurt



Add fruit to no-sugar-added yogurt to sweeten it a bit. (Photo: Peredniankina/Shutterstock)

Yogurt is a fine breakfast food, but the additives in many yogurts are problematic. Some sweetened yogurts have almost as much added sugar as ice cream. Yoplait's Original Strawberry yogurt has 19 grams of sugar in a 6-ounce serving. That's almost the equivalent of five teaspoons of measured sugar. (Four grams of sugar equals one measured teaspoon.) Instead of going with overly sweetened yogurt, eat plain yogurt topped with fresh berries or bananas for sweetness. Or, if you simply can't handle yogurt without a little sweet in it, try a low-added sugar version like Siggi's high-protein, lower sugar Skyr-styl.

Overnight oats

Instantly ready in the morning: Blueberry Cinnamon and Strawberry Dark Chocolate overnight oats. (Photo: Anna Norris)

Oatmeal is a fabulous alternative to boxed cereal which is convenient but often full of sugar and few nutrients. But, even instant oatmeal takes longer to make than pouring a bowl of cold cereal and topping it with milk. That's why overnight oats are the perfect solution if you're always in a hurry in the morning. They take some time to put together the night before, but in the morning, you just need to pull them out of the fridge and stick a spoon right into the container. Try Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats that are full of super nutritious oats, blueberries and chia seeds.

Nut butter on whole grain toast

Quick, easy and will stick with you all morning, toast with any kind of nut butter will give you energy, too. (Photo: AS Food Studio/Shutterstock)

Bagels with cream cheese are delicious, but there isn't much nutrition there, and cream cheese can be high in fat and calories. If something toasted and slathered with something creamy is what you want, spread peanut, cashew or almond butter on some high-fiber whole grain toast and you have a nutritious breakfast. Add some apple slices, blueberries or banana slices on top to help get in one of your produce servings for the day. If you have a few extra minutes, consider substituting sweet potato toast for the whole grain toast.

Homemade granola bars

These five-ingredient bars are just the basics for a simple healthy breakfast. (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

Pre-packaged granola bars are so simple to reach for, but so many of them on the market might as well be labeled as a candy bar. If you make your own granola bars, though, you get to control the ingredients. Try these 5-Ingredient Breakfast Granola Bars that are gluten-free and vegan, or these Homemade Peanut Butter Granola Bars that are super kid-friendly.

Egg muffin

Make-ahead egg, cheese and vegetable muffins will keep you out of the fast-food drive in . (Photo: Anna Norris)

No. Not an Egg McMuffin. This is scrambled egg with cheese and veggies cooked in a muffin pan. Instead of opting for a boxed breakfast sandwich that you stick in the microwave, or a breakfast sandwich from a fast-food restaurant, bake up a batch of these egg muffins, or crustless mini quiches, and keep them in the freezer. Then microwave one or two of them for a fast, nutritious breakfast.

Green smoothie

Make your smoothie veggie-heavy instead of fruit-heavy so you won't crash from too much sugar shortly after breakfast. (Photo: Dragon Images/Shutterstock)

Fruit smoothies aren't horrible breakfast options, especially if they have no added sweeteners, but they're still full of naturally occurring sugars that can lead to a sugar crash a little while after breakfast. Vegetable-based smoothies, usually called green smoothies, will add varied nutrition plus help avoid the mid-morning crash. Try this Chocolate Shake Green Smoothie with kale and avocado plus some banana for sweetness.

Green chia pudding

Blend up some green vegetables with your chia pudding liquid for an extra dose of nutrition at breakfast. (Photo: bonchan/Shutterstock

Another alternative to sugar-filled yogurt, chia pudding is made with omega-3 rich, antioxidant-rich, fiber-rich chia seeds. Basic chia pudding is chia seeds left to soak in liquid so that the seeds turn the liquid pudding-like, but if you add some vegetables to the mix, it becomes more than basic. This Green Chia Pudding recipe mixes fresh spinach with non-dairy milk and then tops the pudding with fresh fruit.



7 healthy alternatives to those breakfast foods you shouldn't eat

Some of the most common foods we eat for breakfast so we don't start the day on an empty tank are full of sugar or have little nutrition.