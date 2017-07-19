Cauliflower has been having its 15 minutes of fame for about two years now. It ousted kale as the "it" veggie sometime in 2015 and is still going strong. Part of the vegetable's popularity is its ability to mimic other foods that can be considered less healthy. Mashed cauliflower can serve as a substitute for mashed potatoes. Add some egg and Parmesan to the imitation rice and you can make carb-free cauliflower pizza crust.

It's most popular at the moment, though, for mimicking rice. Riced cauliflower is so popular that some Trader Joe's locations are having to ration the faux rice, according to Newsmax. In some locations, including Millburn, New Jersey, and Fairfield, Connecticut, there's a two-bag-per-customer limit because of "pushing, shoving and passive-aggressive looks." Yep, it's come down to physical altercations and the stink eye when there's just one bag of cauliflower rice left in the refrigerated section.

The sad thing is, all this nastiness is so unnecessary because making your own riced cauliflower is easy. All you need is a head of cauliflower and a food processor. After removing the stem and the leaves from head, cut it into pieces that can fit in your food processor and pulse. This video shows just how easy it is.

If you don't have a food processor, you can use a cheese grater to rice your cauliflower. Obviously it will take longer, but when Today did a taste test, it found that grated riced cauliflower had more of a rice-like texture than when it was made in a food processor.

Whether you go with the ease of a food processor or get an arm workout with the cheese grater, there's absolutely no reason to panic if there is no pre-riced cauliflower at the grocery store.

What do you do with cauliflower rice once you have it? Here are a few options.