I once told you that boiling eggs with baking soda in the water makes them easier to peel. Since I discovered that trick I've had a much easier time separating the shell from the egg while keeping the egg intact. The baking soda doesn't guarantee every egg will be a breeze to peel, but it does help with most.

Still, peeling eggs is an arduous task, especially if I need to do a dozen or more for a tray of deviled eggs or a large batch of egg salad. It takes time to carefully peel each egg and the shells can slide under my nails, which hurts. It drives me batty and makes me regret every time I offer to take deviled eggs to a party, which I do frequently because deviled eggs make people happy.

When I saw one of those fast-paced cooking videos pop up on Facebook that showed a quick and easy way to peel an egg, I decided to look into it. In the video the hand (you always only see the hand) put a hard-boiled egg in a Mason jar with water. Then it put on a lid and shook the jar vigorously. The shell slid off the egg.

I did more research and I came across several videos with people doing this successfully, like the one above. I had to give it a try, only I decided to try shaking several eggs at once.

I hard-boiled four eggs. Then I put them in a glass bowl, filled it with cold water, put a lid on it and shook, shook, shook. This is what the eggs looked like before shaking.



These eggs are ready for a de-shelling experiment. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

This is what the eggs looked like after a vigorous shaking. One of the shells slid right off. The other three came off in my hands with very little effort. I didn't have to use my fingernails at all.

These eggs didn't know what hit them. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

This simple hack for peeling hard-boiled eggs isn't going to change my life, but it is going to make life a little easier in the kitchen. I spend a lot of time in there, so time-saving tricks are always welcome.

