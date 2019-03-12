10 recipes for humble cabbage

Cabbage isn't the sexiest of vegetables. In fact, for all the nutrition it carries, it's pretty humble. It sort of looks like lettuce, but it's in the same family as broccoli and kale, two vegetables known to be full of goodness. It's time cabbage became known for its nutritional goodness, too.

One cup of raw cabbage (89 grams) has only 22 calories, according to Healthline. It's fat and sugar free and contains a gram of protein and 2 grams of fiber. And take look at its impressive vitamin and mineral lineup.

84 percent the recommended daily intake (RDI) of vitamin K

54 percent of the RDI of vitamin C

10 percent of the RDI of folate

7 percent of the RDI of manganese

6 percent of the RDI of vitamin B6

4 percent of the RDI of both calcium and potassium

3 percent of the RDI of magnesium

Here are several recipes to help you add cabbage's goodness into your diet.

Any type of cabbage works well in a stir fry. (Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shuttestock)

1. Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry: This quick and easy, medium-spicy stir fry that uses ground beef and an abundance of cabbage is customizable. You can switch out the green cabbage for red. You can add more vegetables. You can even omit the beef and make it vegetarian.

This traditional Irish-American dinner can be close to done when you get home from work when you make it in the slow cooker. (Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock)

2. Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage: If there's one single dish associated with St. Patrick's Day in America, it's Corned Beef and Cabbage. This version lets the slow cooker do much of the work for you, so even if March 17 falls on a work day, you can celebrate with a traditional meal when you get home.

Anything can go inside an egg roll wrapper, even corned beef and cabbage. (Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock)

3. Corned Beef and Cabbage Egg Rolls: If you went a little overboard with the corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day and have a lot of leftovers, turn them into egg rolls with a mustard sauce for dipping.

If you like stuffed casserole, you'll appreciate this easier version of the classic dish. (Photo: Fanfo/Shutterstock)

4. Easy Stuffed Cabbage Casserole: This should probably be called unstuffed cabbage casserole. It takes all the ingredients of traditional stuffed cabbage (subbing ground turkey for ground beef) and throws them together in a casserole dish. You get all the flavors with a lot less work. One commenter on the recipe said she added a can of chickpeas, which is untraditional but definitely nutritious, and her kids gobbled it up.

This spicy dish is the equivalent of Korean soul food. (Photo: Foodio/Shutterstock)

5. Kimchi: This pungent, highly seasoned fermented cabbage can be likened to a "5-alarm sauerkraut." It's a staple in Korean cooking, and it's made vegetarian by substituting nori for fish sauce. It can be added to soup, served as a side dish, or used as a topping on veggie burgers.

Avocado Toast with Spicy Cabbage Slaw (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

6. Avocado Toast with Spicy Cabbage Slaw: Creamy cucumber with a spicy and crunchy cabbage slaw go on top of smashed avocado on toast that's great for breakfast or a light lunch or dinner.

The marriage of mashed potatoes and steamed cabbage may sound odd at first, but the Irish have known for a long time that it works. (Photo: AS Food studio/Shutterstock)

7. Creamy Colcannon Mash: Colcannon is an Irish dish that marries mashed potatoes and steamed cabbage, and it works — not just as a special St. Patrick's Day side dish, but any day of the year.

With or without barbecue sauce, a pulled pork sandwich with cool coleslaw is a good summer meal. (Photo: David P. Smith/Shutterstock)

8. Slow Cooker Southern Pulled Pork with Coleslaw: Cabbage-heavy coleslaw isn't simply a condiment on these sandwiches. It plays an important part in the sandwich by complementing the Cajun-seasoned pork and adding crunch and zing.

Simple, quick and nutritious cabbage soup. (Photo: farmer's daughter/Shutterstock)

9. Clear Cabbage and Carrot Soup: Such a simple soup — broth, cabbage, carrots, onion and some garlic come together quickly to make a soup in this Chinese version of comforting, healthy cabbage soup.

Subbing out the traditional tortillas with cabbage leaves takes the many of the carbs and the gluten out of enchiladas. (Photo: its_al_dente/Shutterstock)

10. Cabbage Wrapped Chicken Enchiladas: The gluten and most of the carbs in enchiladas come from the tortillas. Rolling enchilada ingredients in cabbage leaves that have been boiled to soften them up takes care of eliminating those unwanted elements in many people's diets. It also adds an extra layer of nutrition to your Mexican meal.

With all its nutrition, cabbage might want to brag a bit more. These recipes make it easy to get the best this veggie has to offer.