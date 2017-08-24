Farmers markets and backyard gardens are bursting with tomatillos right now. They're the main ingredient in classic salsa verde, but they're a versatile fruit. In addition to being great in salsas and sauces, they work well in salads, side dishes and even cocktails.

Here's a generous handful of classic and not-so-classic recipes that use this fantastic summer produce.

Grilled King Salmon with Roasted Tomatillo Sauce: This tart, spicy sauce is made from tomatillos that are roasted in the oven first before being added to the other sauce ingredients. In addition to salmon, it works well on halibut, mahi-mahi and grouper. It also makes a great addition to fish tacos.

Tomatillo Chicken Pasta: Tomatillos and roasted garlic are the base of a sauce that is added to pasta topped with chicken. Feta cheese is an unexpected topping for this Mexican-flavored pasta dish.



Head to the farmers market for everything you need to make fresh salsa verde. (Photo: Bonchan/Shutterstock)

Salsa Verde: Tomatillos are the star of this green salsa. It's not difficult to make. The tomatillos are sauteed with onion, jalapenos and a few other fresh ingredients, then blended until smooth.

Tomatillo Poblano White Beans: Pull out the Instant Pot or traditional pressure cooker for this recipe (or you can use canned beans and skip pressure cooking altogether). This vegan side dish has a kick from the poblanos and some jalapeno and is high in protein — over 6 grams per serving.

This ranch dressing with a green twist is very versatile. (Photo: Alena Veselova/Shutterstock)

Tomatillo Avocado Ranch Dressing: This easy dressing can be used for salads, as a veggie dip or even as a pizza topping. The best part? It comes together in five minutes in the blender, no cooking required.

Watermelon, Strawberry and Tomatillo Salad: Here's a sweet and tart cold salad for hot summer days. The fruits are topped with a balsamic vinaigrette and served immediately.

Tomatillo Cucumber Cocktail: This tequila cocktail is like a garden in a glass. Cucumbers, lime, tomatillos and jalapenos combine to make one flavorful, refreshing drink.