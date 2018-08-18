I love YouTube because it can be so educational. I've learned how to change my own windshield wiper blades, fix several plumbing problems, change a bicycle inner tube with my son, replace the string on my weed trimmer, and keep the corners of a rug runner from curling up.

YouTube is an excellent place to find expert knowledge for those types of fix-it things. It's also an invaluable way to sharing expert knowledge on cooking, including authentic recipes from various cultures. There are whole channels dedicated to passing on traditional cooking methods and recipes to supplement what you already know. Some of these channels may not be as polished as the trendy, fast-paced recipe videos you'll find on your Facebook feed, but what they lack in polish, they make up for in authenticity.

Italian: Pasta Grannies

Pasta Grannies showcases Italian grandmothers who have been cooking traditional recipes their whole lives. Videos demonstrate how to cook the rarest pasta in the world, ravioli cooked to perfection, soups, rice dishes and other authentic, regional Italian dishes. I kind of want to cook my way through the entire 171 videos on the channel.

Indian: Indian Food Interest

There are many video channels dedicated to authentic Indian cooking. Indian Food Interest, highlighted in the video above, has authentic recipes, but it's geared toward English speakers with the host speaking in English and giving measurements for the ingredients. You can pick which channel suits you better. Another video stream that's particularly impressive is Desi Food Recipes with an Indian grandmother demonstrating her classic recipes. The grandmother speaks in her native language and, although the ingredients are written in English on the video, measurements are not indicated so anyone unfamiliar with this cuisine may have difficulty following a recipe.

Early American: Townsends

Townsends is a channel dedicated to exploring many aspects of 18th century lifestyle, including cooking. Not all of the channel's videos include recipes, but many of them do. You can learn the early American method of making macaroni and cheese or a baked applesauce pudding.

German: Cooking the German Way

Sure, you can make meatballs, meatloaf and burgers, but do you know how to make German buletten, also known as rissoles? They're little meat cakes that seem to be a combination of the three common American ways to use ground beef. Cooking the German Way has recipes for buletten, käsesuppe harzer art (cheese soup), heringshäckerle (herring salad) and more.

Caribbean: Caribbeanpot

Never buy jerk marinade in a bottle again. Caribbeanpot is a guide to traditional Caribbean-inspired recipes by cookbook author Chris De La Rosa. His videos demonstrate how to cook "island" cuisine in any kitchen.

Of course, these are just a handful of the hundreds of cuisines from around the world. Chances are, if you search YouTube for authentic recipes from the cuisine you're interested in, you'll find a channel dedicated to it.

Remember though, most cuisines can vary from region to region, so you may find two or more authentic recipes for the same dish that differ. It's like trying to find an authentic barbecue recipe from the United States. You're going to find those who say authentic barbecue comes from Kansas City and others that say it comes from Memphis, Carolina or Texas. Can four different types of barbecue all be authentic U.S. barbecue? Yes, and other cuisines also have various authentic regional recipes for the same dish.