7 amazing soups for soup weather

It seemed to take forever for most of the country, but fall weather had finally arrived — almost a month after the calendar said it was fall. The change in the weather usually means a change in what we eat, too.

Comforting soups are back on the menu, and we've got a seven recipes to share — one for every chilly night of the week.

Canned tomatoes are part of the base of classic Minestrone soup. (Photo: Olga Nayashkova/Shutterstock)

Minestrone: This recipe makes a huge, savory pot of this Italian favorite that's full of fresh vegetables and herbs. One tip that's not in the recipe. If you have any Parmesan cheese rinds that you can throw in while the soup is cooking, do it. It gives the soup additional depth of flavor.

You can't beat a bowl of classic chicken noodle soup. (Photo: Maria C Fields/Shutterstock)

Chicken Noodle Soup: It's impossible to get out of a can the same comfort that comes from homemade chicken noodle soup. This 30-minute recipe is full of fresh flavors. When you're shredding the chicken for this or any recipe, use your electric mixer to shred the chicken in record time.

You can add other veggies in pureed tomato soup, adding more nutrition. (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)

Pureed Tomato, Eggplant and Yellow Bell Pepper Soup: The vegetables should still be available at the farmers market for this creamy soup that's a perfect transition from warm weather meals into chilly weather meals. It pairs well with grilled cheese sandwiches, too.

Chowder topped with bacon. Yum. (Photo: Lucky elephant/Shutterstock)

Autumn Chowder: This chowder is "comfort in a bowl" and it's definitely a fall soup. It says so right in the name. Corn, carrots, garlic, onion, potatoes, cheddar cheese and more go into this very hearty soup.

Easy to create and packed with bright flavor, this soup is a winner for the winter months. (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

Southwestern Spiced Butternut Squash and Apple Soup: This soup that's both sweet and sour is also warm and comforting. It's also vegan.

A piping hot bowl of beef with barley soup is some good old-fashioned comfort food. (Photo: foodio/Shutterstock)

Slow Cooker Beef and Barley Soup: Your kitchen will smell cozy all day long when you make soup in your slow cooker. This beef and barley soup is thrown together quickly once you brown the meat (or, use leftover beef from another night's dinner) and then cooks on low for eight hours.

With or without ham, split pea soup will warm you up. (Photo: MSPhotographic/Shutterstock)

Split Pea Soup: This recipe calls for ham (the classic way to make split pea soup), but it also has instructions on how to make it vegetarian by omitting the ham and adding some miso to give it depth of flavor. Either way, it will taste great and warm you up on a chilly night.

