7 ways to celebrate winter citrus season

The best part of winter

In January, when spring seems far away and the hours of sunshine are never long enough, it's easy to fall prey to the winter doldrums. The ability to eat seasonally becomes more difficult, as many farmers market are closed for the winter months, and local fruit and vegetable options seem slimmer than ever.

While it may be root vegetables' time to shine, winter citrus deserves its own spotlight, too. From kumquats to mandarins to pomelos, there's plenty of delicious ways to brighten up a winter day with these citrus-based recipes.