These Blueberry Tea Drop Biscuits might not make it off the stove, they look so good! (Made with Chamomile) (Photo: Jerry James Stone and K.C. Cornwell)

Foodies and caffeine lovers alike will love this tasty recipe. Jerry James Stone and K.C. Cornwell are baking up some tasty Blueberry Tea Drop Biscuits and have provided the recipe below so you can follow along and give it a try yourself. The delicious treat is part of their new book "Made With Coffee." This household favorite pairs earthy chamomile with perfectly tangy blueberries, making wonderful shortcakes for breakfast or even dessert. It's also gluten-free!



Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 12 biscuits

Ingredients for Blueberry Tea Drop Biscuits:

2 c all-purpose gluten-free flour blend

1/2 tsp xantham gum

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 c cold butter, cubed + 2 tbsps, melted

1 tbsp (dry) chamomile tea flowers

1 c buttermilk

6 oz fresh blueberries

1 tbsp raw sugar for topping, optional

Cooking directions:

Position a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat to 450 degrees F. Add melted butter to a cast iron skillet and set aside. Pulse first five ingredients in a food processor until thoroughly combined. Scatter cold butter over mixture and pulse 10-12 times to break down butter into small pea-sized pieces. Add buttermilk and chamomile. Pulse until dough clumps together on one side, scraping down sides as needed. Gently fold in blueberries. Drop 12 even scoops of the dough (about 3 tablespoons each) into the cast iron skillet, and sprinkle with the raw sugar. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until golden brown.

You can find out more about the book "Cooking With Coffee" and order it at Cornwell's Etsy shop. You can also check out this amazing recipe for making Vegan French Onion Soup — also made with coffee, of course.