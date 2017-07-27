Slow Cooker Southern Pulled Pork with Coleslaw

I've been making these pulled pork sandwiches for years. The recipe is based on a sandwich eaten in New Orleans, and I played with both the pork and the coleslaw until I got something similar. I love the fact that the pork is done in the slow cooker. It's an nontraditional way of doing Southern pork and some may say it's not truly Southern. I say it's delicious, easy to make and a crowd-pleaser. That's good enough for me.

You want to get good, solid, crusty rolls for these sandwiches so they don't get soggy quickly. Make sure to drain as much of the juice off the pork as you can before piling it on the roll; it will still be juicy and flavorful. The cool, vinegar-y coleslaw complements the Cajun seasonings and adds crunch and zing to the sandwich. For the coleslaw, feel free to use bagged, shredded cabbage or a cole slaw mix that has carrots in it if you want a shortcut.

This sandwich isn't designed to need barbecue sauce, but sometimes when I serve it, people ask for it. They enjoy the addition; I love it just as is.

The recipe can easily be doubled if your slow cooker is big enough, and I find this is a great dish to serve at a backyard summer party if I don't feel like grilling.