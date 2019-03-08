Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

MNN Galleries

21 awesome projects for Raspberry Pi

By: Megan Treacy on March 8, 2019, 9:30 a.m.
raspberry pi

Photo: GijsbertPeijs/flickr

1 of 23

The DIY dream

Raspberry Pi, a tiny, stripped-down $35 computer, hit the market in 2011 with the intention of helping promote basic computer science skills in schools. It has become the DIY gadget-maker's go-to device. Tinkerers, hobbyists, educators and students — basically anyone who likes to build things — have taken to the Internet with project after project utilizing the Raspberry Pi.

The little computer has controlled robots, reached the upper atmosphere in a weather balloon and become the building block for almost any gadget you can think of. With all of the builds out there, it can be overwhelming, but don't worry, we've done the hard work for you. Here are some of the best Raspberry Pi projects on the web.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in September 2015.

Related topics: Computers, DIY, MNN lists, Technology
More From MNN
An illustration of various science concepts, including microscopes, test tubes and nature. Do you know the answers to these simple science questions?
Maths 5 brilliant mathematicians and their impact on the modern world
Two people standing in an Ames Room 13 optical illusions that will blow your mind