21 awesome projects for Raspberry Pi

The DIY dream

Raspberry Pi, a tiny, stripped-down $35 computer, hit the market in 2011 with the intention of helping promote basic computer science skills in schools. It has become the DIY gadget-maker's go-to device. Tinkerers, hobbyists, educators and students — basically anyone who likes to build things — have taken to the Internet with project after project utilizing the Raspberry Pi.

The little computer has controlled robots, reached the upper atmosphere in a weather balloon and become the building block for almost any gadget you can think of. With all of the builds out there, it can be overwhelming, but don't worry, we've done the hard work for you. Here are some of the best Raspberry Pi projects on the web.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in September 2015.