If you thought the plot from "The Terminator" was troubling, a new video from Boston Dynamics of a robot dog may make you do a double take.

The video, which has millions of views already, shows the robot walking up to the door and using its mechanical jaws to open and hold the door ajar for his robot pal — and all in a relatively fluid motion.

Boston Dynamics was a subsidiary of search giant Google until it was sold to Japanese conglomerate SoftBank last year. The company began in 1992 as a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), allowing robotics experts to continue their work on animal-like robots outside of academia.

The group has an impressive history of developing robots with movements reminiscent of their real-life counterparts.

For some, a video like the one above showing the impressive movements of another Boston Dynamics' robot named Atlas may signal the final days for humanity's reign. In reality, the new robotics technology is intended to help perform pragmatic tasks for businesses and people in the future. (Well, the door opening part, not the back flip.)

Social media users were quick to point out that the robot dog also has similar traits of a creature from the "Metalhead" episode of the show "Black Mirror." In fact, the creator of the show said his creature was based off a video he saw from Boston Dynamics.