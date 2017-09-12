When the power's out, things can get a little scary. There's the ever-present danger of knocking your knee into the coffee table (though, at least this time, you can blame the lack of lighting).

Perhaps most horrifying of all, however, is that there's no way to charge your cellphone. It can be vexing for those who are usually tethered to their phones. But it can also be a matter of life and death if the phone is the only way to reach emergency services or help of any kind.

With that in mind, here are a few ways to charge your phone when there's no power:

1. Eight D-cell batteries, paper clips, some tape and a car charger

It may not be the prettiest way to charge your phone, but it'll work as long as you keep an eye on it. (Photo: BowTieBoy/Reddit)

Posted to Reddit by user BowTieBoy, this hack, created by the user's cousin, uses eight D batteries, paper clips and some tape to generate enough power for a phone charger to do its task. The paper clips connect the positive and negative terminals of the batteries, and this is done on both sides. The charger is connected to free terminals at the end to get the power. (Another user, tysoasn, provided a quickly drawn schematic where the lines represent paper clips.) Basically, the user's cousin created a battery bank.

But if you really want to MacGyver it up, you'll need ...

2. Plastic bottles and plates, some wiring, rods, other odds and ends (and lots of running water)

This one requires more work than the battery solution, but it does also look a lot cooler. While it's filmed in the woods, you're more likely to have some of the other components, like the stepping motor and the rectifier circuit, in your house. (Unless you're just a very prepared camper.) And if you have running water, you should be able to generate the water flow necessary to create the hydro-electric generator.

3. Use power sources that are already around you

Your laptop could just be a big shiny battery for your cellphone. (Photo: LTim/Shutterstock)

If you're not handy with wiring work, or you're paranoid about starting a battery fire, there are a few other ways to charge your phone when there's no power: just use devices you already have on hand.

If there's no power, your fully charged laptop isn't going to do you much good for communicating with the outside world. In this situation, your laptop basically becomes an overpriced battery for your phone.

Your car is also an option. If you have a charger that plugs into your car — many relatively new cars have USB ports — you should be able to charge your phone while the car idles. It's important, however, that you do this safely. If your car is in a garage, drive the car out of the garage to avoid building up carbon monoxide in the garage and near the home. Just opening the garage door may not be safe enough.

4. Invest in some charging alternatives

A portable charger is great for both power outages and traveling. (Photo: JEONGHYEON NOH/Shutterstock)

Buying a few portable chargers — and making sure they're fully charged in advance of a storm — will keep your phone juiced. These are also great for when you're traveling and don't want to battle people for outlets and public charging stations at airports and the like. Depending on what you're willing to pay, these chargers can recharge a phone between one and seven times on a single charge, depending on the phone.

For the ultimate in phone charging during a power outage, however, you can purchase a camp stove that has a USB outlet. BioLite's CampStove 2, for instance, just requires some twigs to get a fire up and running. Its fan will generate electricity and, presto, your phone gets charged. You can also cook food and boil water on the flame, which is doubly useful when there's no power. (Naturally, you'll want to use this outside, lest you accidentally start a fire inside the house.)