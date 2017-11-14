On those days when you think you just can't keep on going, remember this little GoPro.

Erik Storm, the owner and lead guide of Kilauea EcoGuides in Hawaii, was giving a tour on the volcano when he sat his GoPro in a crack to film a lava flow. Unluckily for Storm and his GoPro, the lava moved a bit too swiftly and covered the camera.



"I was telling a story when the molten lava completely engulfed my GoPro (with housing on) and it caught on fire," Storm told PetaPixel. "I used a geology rock hammer to pull it out of the lava and thought it was a total loss."



Storm took the camera home to see what could be salvaged. By that time, it was encased in cooled rock, so Swift had to hammer at it. As the rock fell away, he noticed something surprising: The camera's Wi-Fi indicator was still blinking. The GoPro had somehow survived the lava bath!

Naturally, the camera got a very up-close-and-personal view of the flow. The lava stretches and shifts in color as it approaches, making for a beautiful final bit of footage.

Except it wasn't. "The camera even still worked [after its bout with the lava], although not a well as it did before," Storm said. "Truly amazing it survived!"