Former NASA engineer serves up sweet justice to package thieves

When a package went missing from Mark Rober's porch, his home security camera captured the package thief in the act. Rober went to the police, but they said it wasn't worth their time to investigate.

Feeling violated and powerless, Rober decided "something needed to be done to take a stand against dishonest punks like this."

But Rober has a few more technical skills than the average irate homeowner. A former NASA engineer, he spent seven years working on the Curiosity rover and has a huge YouTube following. He teamed up with a similarly talented friend, Sean Hodgins, to create a "revenge-bait package." Disguised to look like a normal package, when opened it's a feast for the eyes and nose, shooting fountains of colorful glitter and spraying bursts of "fart spray" into the air. The lucky recipient's reaction is captured by four hidden cameras — and the video of their experience is uploaded to the cloud in case the package is lost.

Not long after he set the trap, Rober received a notice that the package had been taken. He followed it via GPS to a parking garage where it sat in a cloud of glitter. Watch Rober's video above for the surprised thief's recorded reaction when the box exploded in his car with a monstrous puff of glitter and stinkiness. (Note: There's a lot of bleeped profanity.)

The video shows several other incidents in which surprised porch pirates are showered in glitter. Now, we can't condone sending glitter into the environment, because eventually it will make its way into the oceans. But we are impressed with Rober's ingenuity.

Rober's video has had more than 25 million views, so hopefully would-be pirates will think twice before they consider taking other people's stuff.

