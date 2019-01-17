In the ongoing quest to unlock the secrets of the universe, physicists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) are looking into the future and thinking big — real big. After five years of development, the research organization has unveiled conceptual plans for a particle accelerator called the "Future Circular Collider" (FCC) sited under the Swiss-French border. A successor to the group's 27 kilometer-long (16-mile long) Large Hadron Collider, the FCC would feature a circular tunnel spanning an incredible 100 km (62 miles). "Expanding our understanding of the fundamental laws of nature requires the energy frontier to be pushed much further," CERN said in a statement. "Reaching this goal within the 21st century in an economic and energy efficient way calls for a large circular collider."

What kind of benefits can be achieved with a more powerful particle accelerator like the FCC? For one, its extreme length would allow atoms to build up enough velocity to approach the speed of light, triggering larger collisions that may unveil new particles presently invisible to modern technology. As CERN outlines in a brochure, the power of the FCC — with an estimated six to 10 times the energy of the Large Hadron Collider — may help to shed light on unexplained phenomena like dark matter and the prevalence of matter over antimatter. "The search for new physics, for which a future circular collider would have a vast discovery potential, is therefore of paramount importance to making significant progress in our understanding of the universe," the agency added.