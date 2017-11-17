If you're asking yourself what a photomicrograph is, let's answer that right away: It's a picture taken through a microscope. But while the subject matter may be extremely small, the resulting photos have an enormous presence.

Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography Competition has been running since 1975, and this year's contest received more than 2,000 entries from 88 countries. First place went to the above photo by Dr. Bram van den Broek of The Netherlands Cancer Institute, which shows a skin cell expressing an excessive amount of keratin, according to contest officials. He took the photo, which was magnified 40 times, while studying skin cancer cells and tumors.

"This year’s winners not only reflect remarkable research and trends in science, but they also allow the public to get a glimpse of a hidden world," said Eric Flem, communications manager for Nikon Instruments, said in a news release. "This year’s winning photo is an example of important work being done in the world of science, and that work can be shared thanks to rapidly advancing imaging technology."

