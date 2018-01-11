January 12, 2018
874.5K
190.2K

10 of the world's largest machines

 PREV NEXT 
The Antonov-225

The Antonov AN-225 was designed in the 1980s to carry Soviet spaceships. It's now a Ukrainian-flagged plane that specializes in flying oversized cargo.

(Photo: Larske/Wikimedia Commons)

The bigger the better

If you wander onto a construction site, you can catch a glimpse of a towering crane or a multi-story dump truck, but for the most part, the world’s largest machines operate away from the public eye. Massive mining equipment or tunnel-boring drills work far underground or in remote regions, while huge cargo planes are rarely seen at commercial terminals.

The world’s largest machines are not all about work. Fifty-foot robotic creatures and three-story vending machines show that mechanical inventions can sometimes focus on fun instead of providing industrial muscle.

Here are some of the world’s largest machines, and the important, fun or sometimes controversial jobs that they are built to accomplish.

Josh Lew
January 11, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists
More MNN Tech Galleries
It's tight up there ... The incredible shrinking economy seat (and other ways flying has changed)
Akashi Kaikyō Bridge connects the Japanese mainland of Honshu to Awaji Island. 15 of the world's longest bridges
This mini retro Macintosh features a built-in Raspberry Pi Zero W. 10 fun projects for the Raspberry Pi Zero W

Trending on MNN

Minka Is this a housing revolution for aging boomers?
Boyan Slat Remember that kid who invented a way to clean up ocean plastic? He's back, and it's happening
A cat hiding in a paper shopping bag Cats and bags: A marriage made in heaven
A woman applies a lip scrub in winter 5 homemade lip scrub recipes
starfish under sea 19 bizarre and beautiful starfish species
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds