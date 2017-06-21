June 21, 2017
15 of the world's longest bridges

Akashi Kaikyō Bridge connects the Japanese mainland of Honshu to Awaji Island.

(Photo: worachat/Shutterstock)

Bridges to somewhere

You've got to hand it to China.

Over the last decade, the Middle Kingdom has proven itself to be the length-obsessed kingdom when it comes to bridge building. Just 10 years ago, China's presence in the ranking of the world's longest bridges was minimal. Today, China dominates that list, claiming 14 of the world's 20 longest bridges with many more super-elongated spans in the works.

However, a list composed of predominately Chinese bridges, many of them land-bound high-speed rail affairs, does not a good list make. This is why we've taken a wider-angle approach that includes a superlative Chinese span but also the longest bridges out there based on type and geographic locale.

From the Willamette River to the Bosphorus strait to a recent addition that spans the mighty Brahmaputra in far northeastern India, all of these bridges — suspension, cable-stayed, cantilever, continuous truss, floating, bascule, covered, you name it — are impressive feats of engineering in their own right, like the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge (pictured) that stretches the Akashi Strait in Japan. And while many of these bridges are shiny and newly built works of modern infrastructure, others are decades-old landmarks that come equipped with fascinating, sometimes troubled histories.

Have you traversed any of those exceptionally lengthy bridges?

