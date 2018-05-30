May 30, 2018
Do you know the answers to these simple science questions?

Every two years since 1988, the National Science Foundation has tested Americans' science knowledge using the same 10 questions. The good news is that our average score hasn't changed all that much since 1992; the bad news is the average score also isn't a passing one.

"Americans’ knowledge of basic scientific facts remains incomplete but appears to be generally stable over the past 2 decades, [...] In recent years, however, the scores have fluctuated within a relatively narrow range," the NSF writes in its 2018 report. We're normally somewhere in the 60 to 65 percent correct range.

Click on through to see how well you perform on these simple science questions.

True or false: The center of the Earth is very hot.

This is true. Scientists estimate the center of the Earth is 10,800 degrees Fahrenheit (5,982 degrees Celsius). This is about as hot as the surface of the sun. Eighty-five percent of resondents answered this question correctly.

True or false: The continents on which we live have been moving their locations for millions of years and will continue to move in the future.

True. The planet's surface is covered by a series of ever-shifting, albeit slowly, plates. This is plate tectonics. Eighty-one percent of Americans answered this question correctly.

Does the Earth go around the sun, or does the sun go around the Earth?

The Earth orbits the sun, though this understanding took us a while to achieve. Until Copernicus, we thought the Earth was the center of the universe. Seventy-three percent of Americans answered this question correctly.

Respondents who answered this question correctly were asked a follow-up question about how long it took the Earth to complete an orbit around the sun. The answer is one year, and 51 percent answered the question correctly.

True or false: All radioactivity is man-made.

False. Radiation is found just about everywhere you look, largely thanks to cosmic radiation as well as radiation that occurs naturally on Earth. Seventy percent of Americans answered this question correctly,

True of false: Electrons are smaller than atoms.

True. Protons and neutrons make up the core of atoms, and those particles are both 2,000 times more massive than electrons. Only 48 percent of Americans answered this question correctly.

True or false: Lasers work by focusing sound waves.

False. Lasers are formed using light waves, not sound waves. Forty-five percent of respondents correctly answered this question.

True or false: The universe began with a huge explosion.

True. The big bang is considered the best theory to explain how the known universe came into existence. Thirty-nine percent of people answered this question correctly.

When a different groups of respondents were asked this question with the phrase, "According to astronomers" in front of it, 60 percent of people answered it correctly.

True or false: It is the father's gene that decides whether the baby is a boy or a girl.

True. Sperm either carries an X chromosome or a Y chromosome, and whichever one gets to the egg first, which itself contains an X chromosome, will determine the child's sex. Fifty-nine percent of Americans answered this question correctly.

True or false: Antibiotics kill viruses as well as bacteria.

False. Antibiotics are only interested in killing bacteria, not viruses. Fifty-one percent of the survey participants answered this question correctly.

True or false: Human beings, as we know them today, developed from earlier species of animals.

True. Human evolution has made us into the species we are today. Fifty-two percent of people answered this question correctly.

Like with the big bang question earlier, when the the question was phrased differently, in this case with the preceding phrase, "According to the statement of evolution," the percentage of people who answered it correctly increased, this time to 72 percent.

