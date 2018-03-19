Women are making their mark in traditionally male industries, working in every STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field. Georgia-Pacific is sharing the stories of some of their female employees as part of #SeeHer, an initiative from major advertisers aimed at eliminating bias against women and promoting equality so future generations will have the opportunities they deserve.

Listen to the interview to hear how Karen Marsh, a woman of color raised by a single mother, blazed a path to becoming a chemical engineer in the U.S. Navy and ultimately an operations excellence specialist at Georgia-Pacific.

Marsh describes how her mother went out of her way to put learning opportunities in front of her and pushed her to excel at every turn; how her time in the Navy taught her to be concerned about not just her own success but the success of those around her; why she thinks good leaders need to serve the people they lead; and why a healthy dose of humility is critical to a leader's success.

Marsh also shares her advice for girls and why they should give science classes a chance, whether or not they see a career in STEM in their future.



Ready to listen?