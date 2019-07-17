Advancing our planet: Ford's roadmap for sustainability Going green is more than just a buzzword for this leading automaker.

They were the first to bring us the modern automobile as we know it, so it only makes sense that Ford Motor Company is now ushering in the future of mobility. From long-term sustainability goals to social enterprise projects happening on the ground, the always forward-thinking company has big plans for the planet. “We are striving to drive human progress,” says Mary Wroten, Ford’s Associate Director of Global Sustainability. “We’ve set a series of aspirational sustainability goals, because it gives our company something to strive for.”

From the video: See how Ford is approaching energy use.



These are lofty goals, to be sure, but they are also at the cutting-edge of new technology and global trends. Wroten breaks them down into two “buckets”: one is actions to help people, the other is actions to help our planet. Just like people, Wroten explains, companies also like to create aspirational goals to work toward. They may not have all the answers just yet, but literally writing them down and presenting them to the public is the first step toward progress.

SHE-MOVES grantee Shuttlers is the first multi-staff bus/ride-sharing platform in Lagos.

To drive human progress, Ford is supporting social enterprises through SHE-MOVES (Strengthening Her: Mobilizing Ventures for Social Innovation), a grant program that supports community ventures benefiting women and children in India, South Africa, and Nigeria. They’ve already selected three inaugural grantees in those respective countries: from a specialized shuttle in Lagos to a job placement program in India’s developing regions to leadership development for South African parents, Ford is supporting these initiatives through capital and additional resources.





When it comes to environmental issues, Ford has equally epic goals. First up is the goal to use 100 percent renewable energy for all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, along with eliminating single-use plastics from their operations by 2030. Other green goals are on the horizon as well. “We are such a large company with such [a] global presence, and with that comes a lot of responsibility,” says Cassie Mayrand-Burney, Ford’s Manager of Environmental Policy & Strategy. The company also aspires to only use recycled and renewable plastics in their vehicles globally, along with responsibly sourcing all raw materials used in production.

In 2019, Bloomberg named Ford to its list of companies leading the way on advancing equality in the workplace.



With aspirational goals like these and new initiatives being implemented worldwide, it’s no wonder Ford is striving to be the most inclusive and diverse global company out there. So far, it looks like they’re well on their way.



