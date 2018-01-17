#SeeHer Message to Girls: Nothing Is Beyond Reach

If you can see her, you can be her. A business leader? Yes. An engineer? Sure, why not?

That’s the thinking behind #SeeHer, an effort from more than 50 major advertisers representing 1,000 brands to eliminate bias against women from advertising and media and promote equality so future generations will have the opportunities they deserve.

#SeeHer was founded in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers Alliance for Family Entertainment after the Obama administration announced the elimination of gender bias in media as critical to the nation’s future.

Part of the goal of #SeeHer is expanding the visibility of female role models, including young women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

María Gabriela Gallardo, a teacher-turned-engineer from Puerto Rico, is one such role model. She works as a shift capability leader at Georgia-Pacific’s mill in Palatka, Florida.

At first, as a “girl in a man’s world,” Gallardo said she was afraid. What happened next? Watch the video to find out.

“I want my story to give young girls hope,” said Gallardo. Her message to them: Nothing is impossible.