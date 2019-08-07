A new food made from 'thin air' could be a game changer for our planet — and beyond

Someday, meals may not so much be cooked, as generated.

As in, take a little water, add a dash of carbon dioxide, and give it an electrical jolt.

Dinner is … materialized. But you're probably going to want fries with that.

After all, Solein — a meal that's essentially zapped into existence from thin air — is essentially protein-rich dust, with all the flavorless possibilities that would suggest.

But if Solar Foods, the Finnish company behind this single-cell protein, can back its claim of being able to produce food that's "free from agricultural limitations," we may finally know an end to hunger.

That's pretty revolutionary stuff — especially in a world where, according to a 2018 United Nations report, one in nine people go hungry.

Let them eat protein cake. Or whatever form the highly adaptable Solein may take at the grocery store. In fact, Solar Foods says it will most likely launch as a supplement for protein shakes and smoothies, as early as 2021.

From there, the sky is literally the limit. Because if there's one thing we currently have a surplus of in our emissions-addled atmosphere, it's carbon monoxide.

Guess what Solein's chief ingredient happens to be?

The company churns out the stuff by extracting CO₂ from the air. Then it blends it with water, vitamins and nutrients. The entire process, including a lengthy fermentation, relies fully on renewable solar energy. And there's no need to worry about increasingly precious arable land.

"It can be produced anywhere around the world, even in areas where conventional protein production has never been possible," the company noted in a statement to Dezeen magazine.

Livestock farming eats up room on our planet — room we're slowly realizing we simply don't have. (Photo: Fedorov Oleksiy/Shutterstock)

If it sounds like the only thing Solar Foods is baking is a great big pie-in-the-sky dream, consider that it's already well under development. The seeds for Solein were originally planted at NASA, as a not-particularly-yummy form of sustenance for space travelers and future colonists.

After all, Mars is still a long way from being able to grow potatoes. The success of long-term missions to the Red Planet could hinge on a scalable food product that's generated rather than grown.

But the potential is even more tantalizing here on Earth, where more and more people want to know what's for dinner — and scientists are increasingly mum.

Do the math for meat production — and the 7 billion people expecting to eat it — and the numbers don't add up.

Again, Solein could fill that gap. While the surging popularity of beef-free burgers like Beyond Meat could dramatically ease our reliance on animal agriculture, their production is still resource-intensive. As with anything plant-based, you need space for those beets, peas and even pomegranates to grow.

Not so much for Solein, which is not only carbon-neutral, but neutral enough in every other way to form the chief ingredient for those meatless burgers we can't seem to get enough of.

Now, we're cooking.

