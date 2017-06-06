What's 5 stories high and may make you wish you'd never gone down this road?

Take a look at China's most complicated overpass — and say a little prayer that you aren't turning on to it! The designers of this overpass in Chongqing, China, had a big task on their hands; they had to make it clear enough that drivers aren't stuck going in the wrong direction for hours if they miss their exit — and easy enough to actually find the exit in the first place.

The new Huangjuewan Overpass raised eyebrows recently when photos of it went online — with many commenting that it would be challenging to drive. But according to People's Daily China, it's really not as bad as it looks: "Liu Bangjun, who designed the overpass, said that the design was required because it connects three expressways going to different destinations, and drivers can turn around within 10 minutes if they take the wrong route."

The design, which took five years to complete, uses different colors so that drivers can more easily find the correct entry and exit ramps. (Though part of the trouble with finding your way may include being distracted by just how huge and Dr. Seussian this network of roads is!)

It takes a focused driver not to be intimidated by this impressive, if complex, overpass. The video below explains more about this complicated junction: