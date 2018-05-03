10 strange roads you can actually drive on

Weird streets and highways around the world

You’ve probably heard people profess their fondness for getting behind the wheel and taking off on an unplanned trip. They see "the road" as an attraction in an abstract sense. At the same time, some streets are so eye-catching or strange that they've become more than a connection between point A and point B; they are attractions in and of themselves.

A few of these offbeat avenues pass through mountains and at least one goes through the middle of a building. Then there's a European highway with a bridge that appears to have been inspired by a Dr. Seuss illustration, and an interchange in Asia that has a roller coaster-like design.

The following roads seem too strange or whimsical to be real, but you can actually drive on them.