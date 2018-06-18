10 of the strangest public transit systems

Not your average train

Public transit systems are usually quite predictable. Large cities generally have subways or elevated trains supplemented by bus service or street-level trams, while smaller metro areas rely on bus or streetcar networks (or both). In a few cities, however, public transportation does not take a typical form.

These unusual transportation networks can range from outdoor escalators to upside-down elevated trains to ski lifts in the middle of dense urban neighborhoods. You may even find yourself on a tiny train without a driver. Despite their uniqueness, these offbeat transit options usually reward people who take the time to figure them out because they are almost always the cheapest and easiest way to get around.

Here are several examples of unusual-but-useful public transportation systems.