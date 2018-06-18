June 18, 2018
874.5K
197.5K

10 of the strangest public transit systems

 PREV NEXT 
Tsuga Station

The Chiba Urban Monorail in the Tokyo metro area hangs down from its track.

(Photo: Rog01/Flickr)

Not your average train

Public transit systems are usually quite predictable. Large cities generally have subways or elevated trains supplemented by bus service or street-level trams, while smaller metro areas rely on bus or streetcar networks (or both). In a few cities, however, public transportation does not take a typical form.

These unusual transportation networks can range from outdoor escalators to upside-down elevated trains to ski lifts in the middle of dense urban neighborhoods. You may even find yourself on a tiny train without a driver. Despite their uniqueness, these offbeat transit options usually reward people who take the time to figure them out because they are almost always the cheapest and easiest way to get around.

Here are several examples of unusual-but-useful public transportation systems.

Josh Lew
June 18, 2018, 9:28 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Public Transportation
More MNN Tech Galleries
Alaska State Route 11 The roads least taken in America
Shanghai road 10 strange roads you can actually drive on
The Antonov-225 10 of the world's largest machines

Trending on MNN

Dog with sad face staring at camera Dog with the saddest face wouldn't let anyone near him at the shelter
dandelion How to use weeds to read soil
Olivine stones on Papakōlea Beach in Hawaii Kilauea's new spectacle: It's raining green gems
coyote with toy Coyote finds old dog toy, acts like a puppy
A weather buoy in the Southern Ocean recorded a wave measuring 23.8 meters (78 feet) during a May 9 storm. Record-breaking 'monster wave' detected in Southern Ocean
Lavender field 12 plants that repel unwanted insects