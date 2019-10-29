A Career Boost and a Clear Path, with NAPA’s Apprenticeship Program Mason Pavlides is the second apprentice to join the program, which offers mentoring, tools, online training and more.

As a former stage hand for major musical acts and Quick Lube Technician at McNeil’s NAPA Auto Care in Sandy, Utah, Mason Pavlides was eager for new challenges and a boost in his career. That’s when his boss, Pete McNeil, sensing Pavlides’ restlessness, approached him about a new Technician Training Program.

With the help of NAPA Auto Parts, McNeil was in the process of developing an apprenticeship program that would give aspiring technicians a clear roadmap to success in the field. He asked Pavlides to join, and he gladly accepted.

The two-year program allows participants one-on-one access to a mentor, as well as tools, online resources and guides, certifications, and NAPA’s online training.

Pavlides is the second apprentice to join the program, and it’s already helped him become more financially independent. It’s also made him excited about going to work every day.

“My life, in general, changed for the better,” Pavlides said.