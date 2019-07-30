Family-owned cheese farm's secret ingredient: Fog Watch how the 3 Giacomini sisters have transformed their California farm into a cheesemaking hub.

Point Reyes, California, is home to Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., a dairy farm known for fresh artisan cheeses. It’s also one of the foggiest places in the United States, producing a climate that’s believed to add a healthy freshness to the cheese that’s made there.

The Giacomini family has been making cheese on the farm since 2000, attracting cheese lovers from all over the country who love to experience the incredible flavors created from the area’s unique climate.

Visitors are welcome at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.

