Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's new fully electric semi truck concept on Thursday night. In addition, he surprised everyone with the debut of an updated Tesla Roadster.



The semi truck, called Tesla Semi, can go as far as 500 miles between charges and can haul 80,000 pounds at a time.

Elon Musk describes what Tesla Semi can do. (Photo: Tesla)

Enhanced autopilot will also allow the semi to drive itself on highways. This technology allows for automatic breaking, lane keeping and lane departure warnings.

The price tag on the semi truck is unknown for now. Musk has said it will take at least two years for the truck to go on sale.

You can check out the event over on Tesla's website.

There's been a lot of speculation about the semi truck concept — including if the semi truck market is even a good fit for the company. Musk has made several comments suggesting he wants to create electric vehicles for all segments of the transportation industry. Musk has relied on batteries to power his vehicles in the past and many expect the new semi to fall in line, but there are questions about where a truck that's intended to carry cargo will find space for the batteries it would need to travel long distances.

The new Tesla Roadster can go over 250 mph. (Photo: Tesla)

And in case the semi truck wasn't enough to grab your interest, Musk also ended the presentation with the debut of the new Roadster.

Tusk says the new version of the Roadster will be, "the fastest production car ever made, period."

The car can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds. It also reaches speeds over 250mph and can go nearly 620 miles on one charge.

Elon Musk surprises everyone with a new Roadster. (Photo: Tesla)

For those looking to get the new Roadster early, the cost will be $250,000.