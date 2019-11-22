Tesla has released various electric car and even semi-truck models over the last few years. During an event on Thursday in Los Angeles, the company shared its vision for the future of pickup trucks.

Elon Musk and his team showed off the Cybertruck, a large metallic vehicle with a trapezoid shape. It's designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car.

The Cybertruck is set to go into production in late 2021 and will start at $39,900. Other base models will cost $49,900 or $69,900 with a $7,000 upgrade for the self-driving "autopilot" mode.

Tesla unveils new Cybertruck. (Photo: Tesla)

The Cybertruck is Tesla's sixth vehicle since the company was founded in 2003. Musk said previously that the design would be inspired by films like "Blade Runner" and "The Spy Who Loved Me."

Some models of the Cybertruck will have a range of 500 miles and can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds. It will have a towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds and can seat six people.

The payload has a 3,500 pound capacity and 100 cubic feet of storage space. The body of the truck is made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel.

Not all parts of the unveiling went as planned. While demonstrating the Cybertruck's breakproof glass with a sledgehammer and metal ball, the window glass ended up shattering.

Production begins in late 2021. (Photo: Tesla)

The end of the presentation also showed off a potential all-terrain vehicle that could charge in the bed of the Cybertruck, though Musk did not detail if it would go on sale.

For those who wish to be early adopters, the Cybertruck is available now for pre-order.



Elon Musk unveils Tesla's new Cybertruck

Elon Musk unveils Tesla's new Cybertruck, the first electric pickup.