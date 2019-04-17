12 worst U.S. cities for allergy sufferers

The season for sneezin'

It starts with a tickle in your throat. Then your eyes start watering like a sprinkler system on a hot day. As you reach for a tissue, you notice birds singing and freshly bloomed flowers. Spring has sprung — and it has kicked your allergies into high gear.

So where are the worst spots for allergy sufferers? Here are the 12 worst U.S. cities out of 100 ranked by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) for allergy sufferers for the 2019 spring season.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was first published in April 2013.