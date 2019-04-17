Mother Nature Network
12 worst U.S. cities for allergy sufferers

By: Angela Nelson on April 17, 2019, 11:53 a.m.
Spring grass and allergy season

Photo: Travis Wolfe/Shutterstock

The season for sneezin'

It starts with a tickle in your throat. Then your eyes start watering like a sprinkler system on a hot day. As you reach for a tissue, you notice birds singing and freshly bloomed flowers. Spring has sprung — and it has kicked your allergies into high gear.

So where are the worst spots for allergy sufferers? Here are the 12 worst U.S. cities out of 100 ranked by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) for allergy sufferers for the 2019 spring season.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was first published in April 2013.

