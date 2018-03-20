Suffer from seasonal allergies? Depending on where you live, you may already be sneezing, sniffling and rubbing your itchy eyes.

And you may be in for a whopper of a spring — especially since spring is arriving earlier in several regions.

The first pollen culprit each year is typically trees. If rainfall was good the year before, resulting in solid tree growth, that typically means healthy trees. Combine that with relatively warm forecasts with no more freezing temperatures on the horizon and it's a perfect storm of pollen-filled trees.

Right now, that means the spring pollen allergy season has already kicked in for most of the Southeast. A high pollen count is likely to continue in these areas for much of spring with some high pollen days occurring now through April, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

However the Mid-Atlantic region will get a reprieve. Reppert said continuous rainfall and temperatures will delay the start of pollen season in those states.

To check the pollen counts so far in your area, check out the National Allergy Bureau reports.



Pollen getting earlier and earlier

Juniper trees are often some of the first to spread their pollen each year. (Photo: Nataliia Politova/Shutterstock)

The spring allergy season has been starting earlier for years now, Dr. Clifford Bassett, founder and medical director at Allergy and Asthma Care of New York, told Weather.com in 2016.

"In general over the last 10 years or more, we’ve seen an earlier start to the spring allergy season by about two weeks," Bassett said. "Each year is different. You’re mostly seeing a longer season spring through fall because of warmer temperatures."

Bassett also suggested that climate change plays a part.

"[Climate change] is causing more carbon dioxide in our environment, which in turn tells a lot of plants to produce more pollen, and the pollen itself is more supercharged and more powerful."

Of course tree pollen isn't the only thing allergy sufferers have to worry about. Just when you're starting to get relief from the trees, that's typically when the grasses start releasing their pollen.

"Grass season typically starts in May and can run through June (at least in St. Louis). Predicting that far in advance is difficult," say Barnes.

Better stock up on the tissues and antihistamines.

Editor's note: This file was originally published in March 2016 and has been updated.