Finland has long been known as one of the happiest nations in the world, and one of the reasons is that its citizens wholeheartedly embrace nature. While the country's winters may seem outrageously cold and filled with long, dark days, that doesn't stop Finns from venturing outside and enjoying the ice-cold, crisp winter air.

For centuries, ice swimming has been a popular way for Finns to stay active and enjoy the outdoors during winter. Many swimming holes are carved out of frozen lakes near saunas so people can hop back and forth between the two.

One winter, photographer Markku Lahdesmaki was in his native country of Finland to visit family and friends. He decided to drive around and search for interesting things to photograph. He ended up at Lake Näsijärvi in the city of Tampere.

"I was walking toward the swimming area, and suddenly I noticed that there are people over there," Lahdesmaki told MNN. "When I got closer I noticed that they were almost naked and walking toward the frozen lake."

Lahdesmaki couldn't believe what he was seeing. "I was expecting to find a quiet, snowy and frozen beach and lake, but instead I found many people in their swimming suits and speedos walking to the hole on the ice and then back to the outside sitting area and sauna."