There are many factors that impact your happiness and well-being, and where you live is just one of them.

A new study from WalletHub ranks every U.S. state in terms of how happy its residents are, but before you roll your eyes, here's why this study is different from other state-ranking files. Previous studies have "found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life." So, that's what the folks at WalletHub did.

Source: WalletHub

They compared every state in three areas: emotional & physical well-being, work environment and community & environment. In each area, they used 31 key metrics such as emotional health disparities, job satisfaction, safety, income growth, depression and sports participation. From their findings, WalletHub determined that happier people live longer and a greater sense of well-being. You can roll over each state in the map above to see the exact rankings and read more about what got them there below.

"Happiness is more than a feeling of joy or excitement. It relies on various aspects of a person’s life — from emotional well-being to job satisfaction," the study notes.

Several of the metrics are listed here with the rankings of the top five and the bottom five states. Any notable degree of difference between the top and bottom rankings are noted below the illustration for each characteristic.

which states are happy study Wallethub's happiness study also breaks down which states are the best and worst for a variety of life events. (Photo: Wallethub)

Not too surprisingly, Hawaii came in at number one, and you can see how the rest of the states ranked below.

2. Utah

Zion National Park
This is Zion National Park, one of five national parks in the state. (Photo: Fotos593/Shutterstock)

3. Minnesota

You don't even have to get too far away from Minneapolis to enjoy the outdoors.
You don't even have to get too far away from Minneapolis to enjoy the outdoors. (Photo: Roger Siljander/Shutterstock)

4. North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a popular park for outdoor enthusiasts.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a popular park for outdoor enthusiasts. (Photo: RRuntsch/Shutterstock)

5. California

Yosemite valley
Spring in Yosemite Valley makes you want to get outside. (Photo: Checubus/Shutterstock)

6. Idaho

Sawtooth Lake, Idaho mountains
Sawtooth Lake is located high in the Sawtooth Mountains in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area of Idaho. Hiking and sheer beauty do the body good. (Photo: CSNafzger/Shutterstock)

7. Maryland

The Western Maryland Railway BoWest Bridge along the Great Allegheny Passage
The Western Maryland Railway BoWest Bridge along the Great Allegheny Passage. (Photo: Trains & Trails/flickr)

8. Iowa

Des Moines skyline
The skyline of Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

9. South Dakota

At 10 miles long, Castle Trail is the longest trail in Badlands National Park, South Dakota, and it leads to views like this.
Sunrise along Castle Trail in Badlands National Park, South Dakota. (Photo: Geoffrey Kuchera/Shutterstock)

10. Nebraska

Scotts Bluff National Monument, Nebraska national park
Scotts Bluff National Monument towers 800 feet above the North Platte River in western Nebraska. (Photo: Sharon Day/Shutterstock)

11. Wisconsin

12. Connecticut

13. New Jersey

14. New York

15. Virginia

16. Massachusetts

17. Washington

18. Colorado

19. Georgia

20. North Carolina

21. Arizona

22. Texas

23. Illinois

24. New Hampshire

25. Kansas

26. Nevada

27. Delaware

28. Montana

29. Florida

30. Pennsylvania

31. Rhode Island

32. Indiana

33. Maina

34. Michigan

35. Wyoming

36. South Carolina

37. Ohio

38. Vermont

39. Oregon

40. Tennessee

41. New Mexico

42. Missouri

43. Mississippi

44. Kentucky

45. Alabama

46. Oklahoma

47. Alaska

48. Louisiana

49. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

Related on MNN: