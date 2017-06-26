Are you more likely to develop stomach ulcers or asthma? Have issues with your thyroid or your heart? Osteoarthritis or osteoporosis? You may be surprised to learn that your propensity toward certainty diseases may have a lot to do with the month in which you were born.
In a new study, researchers from Spain showed that a person's birth month may be linked to the chronic diseases that show up later in life. Researchers looked for patterns between the birth months of 30,000 study participants and the risk of 27 chronic diseases, and they were surprised by how closely the two were linked. For instance, they found that men born in September were three times as likely to suffer from thyroid issues as men who had a January birth date while women born in July were 27 percent more likely to develop high blood pressure than women born in any other month.
The team also uncovered some good news — like the fact that men born in June are 34 percent less likely to develop depression and women born in the same month are 33 percent less likely to suffer from migraines.
Why the link between birth month and chronic disease? That's one issue the researchers didn't resolve. It's possible that seasonal variations in daylight, sunshine and illness may impact the health of babies at critical points in their development. This might explain why September babies — both boys and girls — are the healthiest of all of their peers (after absorbing all of that summer sun and vitamin D in the womb.)
Want to know which chronic disease the future holds in store for you? Here's the likelihood, according to your birth month:
Constipation may be a regular issues for men born in January. (Photo: My Good Images/Shutterstock)
January
Men: Constipation, stomach ulcers and low back pain
Women: Migraine, menopause issues and heart attack
February
Men: Thyroid issues, heart conditions, osteoarthritis
Women: Osteoarthritis, thyroid issues, blood clots
March
Men: Cataracts, heart conditions, asthma
Women: Arthritis, rheumatism, constipation
April
Men: Asthma, osteoporosis, thyroid issues
Women: Osteoporosis, tumors, bronchitis
Little girls born in May are most likely to develop chronic allergies later in life. (Photo: Olyshko Mykhaylo/Shutterstock)
May
Men: Depression, asthma, diabetes
Women: Allergies, osteoporosis, constipation
June
Men: Hearth conditions, cataracts, bronchitis
Women: Incontinence, arthritis, rheumatism
Men born in July may be more likely to deal with asthma later in life. (Photo: Katrina Elena/Shutterstock)
July
Men: Arthritis, asthma, tumors
Women: Neck pain, asthma, tumors
August
Men: Asthma, osteoporosis, thyroid issues
Women: Blood clots, arthritis, rheumatism
September
September babies are the healthiest babies. (Photo: Andrei Mayatnik/Shutterstock)
Men: Thyroid issues, osteoporosis, asthma
Women: Thyroid, osteoporosis, malignant tumors
October
Men: Thyroid issues, osteoporosis, migraines
Women: High cholesterol, osteoporosis, anemia
November
Men: Chronic skin issues, osteoporosis, thyroid issues
Women: Constipation, heart attack, varicose veins
December
Men: Cataracts, depression, heart issues
Women: Bronchitis, asthma, blood clots