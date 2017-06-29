When most people think about weight lifting, they picture greased-up Schwarzenegger look-a-likes whose muscles threaten to explode out of their clothes. But that's an outdated image. Weight lifting can do more than just "pump you up." In fact, adding strength training moves to your weekly exercise routine can improve your physical and mental health, prevent disease, keep your trim, and it may even keep you alive a little longer.

Don't believe me? Just take a look at some of the amazing benefits your can get by adding some iron to your workouts.

Promotes weight loss

The best way to shed a few extra pounds is to start pumping some iron. (Photo: Aleksandra Voinova/Shutterstock)

Want to lose weight? Stop looking at the numbers on your scale and start looking at those weights collecting dust in your garage. Research shows that pound for pound, muscle tissues burn more calories than fat. And muscle fibers keep burning calories long after your workout is over. In a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, women who did a weight-training workout for an hour burned roughly 100 more calories over the next 24 hours compared to women who didn't lift any weights.

Builds muscle

It probably goes without saying that weight training can help you build and maintain muscle. But if you're afraid of bulking up, you shouldn't be. The latest research shows that even light weight lifting can yield powerful results for your health. That's good news for people who want strong muscles but don't want to look like the Hulk. Think strong and lean rather than beefed-up and bulky.

Counteracts bone loss

Lifting weights can help to slow the gradual decline in bone density that is a natural — but not necessary — part of aging. (Photo: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock)

Sadly, one of the not-so-awesome facts about aging is bone loss. When we're young, our bodies keep everything in check by rebuilding bone as quickly as it's reabsorbed by the body. But as we age, the body can no longer keep up and the result is a gradual decline in bone density each year. Weight training counteracts that bone loss by stimulating the cells that rebuild bone. In a three-year study of post-menopausal women, researchers found that regular weight training helped women increase bone density in key locations (spine, hips, and heels) throughout the body.

Improves insulin sensitivity

A recent study of diabetic men found that twice-weekly strength training helped participants control insulin swings better than men who didn't lift any weights. In another study, researchers found that women who lifted weights at least two times a week were less likely to develop type-2 diabetes over time than their peers. Experts at the World Health Organization currently note that 350 million people have diabetes worldwide and by 2030 they predict the disease to be the seventh leading cause of death.

Reduces inflammation

Researchers are narrowing in on inflammation as the cause of certain health conditions such as heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and even asthma and allergies. But weight training may help to counteract that inflammation. In a study from researchers at the Mayo Clinic, women who lifted weights had lower levels of inflammation than their peers who did not.

Improves balance

Weight lifting strengthens your large muscles as well as your smaller stabilizer muscles that help you stay balanced and prevent falls. (Photo: ktsdesign/Shutterstock)

Weight training exercises such as squats or bicep curls strengthen the muscles we use to do things in our daily lives, like lift groceries out of the trunk or navigate an icy sidewalk. According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of death by injury and the most common cause of non-fatal hospital admissions for older adults. You know what can prevent falls? Better balance. And that's a direct result of greater strength.

Reduces anxiety and depression

Countless studies have shown that exercise in almost any form can help improve mood and stave off bouts of depression and anxiety. One study from researchers at Duke University found that patients who had been diagnosed with depression were able to manage their symptoms without medications after undergoing weight-lifting sessions four days a week for a four-month period.

Improves focus

Want to keep your brain in tip-top shape? Weight lifting may be the key. In a study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, researchers followed 155 women between the ages of 65 and 75 and found that those who lifted weights once or twice a week performed better on cognitive tests after one year than those who focused on balance or toning exercises.

Improves your chances of survival

Want to live to a ripe old age? Your chances are better if you lift weights. (Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock)

This 2014 study from the University of California, Los Angeles, the more muscle mass a person has, the lower their risk of premature death. As Mark Peterson, an assistant professor of physical medicine at the University of Michigan, puts it, the addition of weight training to a person's exercise routine "seems to be one of the best predictors of survival," adding, "when we add strength, almost every health outcome improves."

Bottom line - whether you want to lose weight, stay fit, keep your mind sharp, or prevent disease, it's time to look beyond the cardio and pick up some weights.